SZV INTRODUCES SENIOR PRIORITY HOURS FOR CLIENTS AGED 60+ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SZV Social & Health Insurances will officially launch ‘Senior Priority Hours’ on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, a new service designed to improve accessibility and client support for persons aged 60 and above.

Senior Priority Hours will allow seniors to visit SZV without an appointment, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. During these walk-in hours, seniors can receive personal assistance with their benefits such as pension, 62+ medical insurance, submitting documents, accessing SZV online services and more.

The Senior Priority Hours will be coordinated by the Customer Care Department and available in the Client Service Area in building 3, floor 1 of the SZV office, located in the Harbour View Building in Philipsburg.



“Although SZV was already providing in-person assistance to seniors, this new initiative goes beyond dedicated hours,” says Morenika Arrindell, Manager Customer Care at SZV. “We are working to create a more comfortable and supportive experience for our clients when accessing SZV services.”

In the coming weeks, the pension department services will also permanently move to the Client Service Area located in building 3, floor 1; an important change to improve overall service delivery by having the majority of senior services available at one central location.

SZV will also be upgrading the Client Service Area to improve seating arrangements, create dedicated spaces to assist clients with accessing SZV online services, introduce a new ticketing system to maintain short waiting times, and establish an overall refreshed and more welcoming atmosphere that supports a better service experience for all visiting clients.

The Deputy Director of SZV, Elton Felisie emphasizes that this new service reflects the organization’s commitment to inclusive access. “While SZV continues to invest in digital solutions to improve efficiency; we recognize that not all clients will move at the same pace and being able to independently use our online services,” Felisie explains. “Senior Priority Hours not only ensures that our senior community receives better access to SZV services but also supports them in the switch to digital services for those who are curious and able.”



SZV encourages seniors to take advantage of this new service and looks forward to expanding digital and in-person client services and support for all.

For enquiries regarding SZV services and Senior Priority Hours, contact SZV by email at info@szv.sx or by phone at +1 (721) 546-6782. Phone lines are open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., daily. General information is also available via www.szv.sx and SZV’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Channel, and LinkedIn.