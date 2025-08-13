SZV Joins CPS at Mom’s Health Fair to Support Maternal Wellness and Community Education | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, August 9, SZV Social & Health Insurances proudly participated in the annual Mom’s Health Fair, hosted by Collective Prevention Services (CPS), at the Belair Community Center. The event brought together organizations and community members to focus on maternal health, childcare, and essential support services for parents and families.

As a key stakeholder in supporting individuals during important life events such as pregnancy and childbirth, SZV delivered a presentation covering insured benefits and responsibilities, medical coverage, individual registry, pregnancy and maternity benefits, and newborn registration.

SZV’s representatives also offered on-site support to expecting mothers, SZV-insured individuals, new parents, and other healthcare stakeholders with guidance on insurance and benefits, as well as help navigating their MySZV account.

The fair featured a variety of educational presentations on maternal and childcare topics, along with booths from organizations offering products and services related to maternity and family support. SZV commends CPS for hosting a welcoming and informative event that empowered community members with knowledge and resources to support maternal wellness, pregnancy, and parenting.

“We are committed to ensuring our community is well-informed about their healthcare benefits and the services available to them, so that they can navigate life events with confidence and support. Events like the Mom’s Health Fair create valuable opportunities for us to connect directly with the people we serve,” said SZV Management

