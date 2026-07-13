SZV LAUNCHES "DEPENDABLE HUGS.” A Welcome Gift for SZV Insured Newborns | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SZV Social & Health Insurances is proud to announce the launch of “Dependable Hugs,” a new initiative that celebrates the arrival of SZV-insured newborns. As part of SZV’s continued commitment to community well-being and connection, every SZV-insured newborn will receive a teddy bear and blanket package as a welcome gift, symbolizing the start of a lifelong relationship with SZV.

This initiative reflects SZV’s dedication to reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to its clients that extends beyond healthcare coverage, by recognizing and celebrating important life milestones. “We don't only meet our clients in times of need; we are also here to celebrate life's milestones with them. The birth of a child is one of the most joyful moments a family can experience, and SZV wants to be part of that joy. Because we are not just an insurance, we are a partner for life. That is the spirit behind “Dependable Hugs”. – Joseline Urighre, Communications & Change Management Officer

All SZV-insured parents with newborns registered on or after January 1, 2026, are eligible to receive the welcome gift. Retroactive distribution has commenced since the month of June. Distribution takes place after completion and confirmation of the newborn’s SZV registration. The parent(s) will receive an email notification with collection instructions for the newborn’s gift.

Through initiatives like “Dependable Hugs,” SZV continues to deepen its commitment to meaningful community engagement, reinforcing its mission to serve the people of Sint Maarten with compassion, reliability, and care at every stage of life.

More information about our services is available on SZV’s website www.szv.sx