SZV PREPARING FOR CONSTRUCTION OF OFFICE BUILDING & WELLNESS UNIT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Government of Sint Maarten has signed an MOU with SZV to transfer 6400 M2 of lease land in Cayhill to Social & Health Insurances (SZV) to commence with phase 1 of the development of the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex (RISC) area. Phase one (1) includes constructing the SZV office building, parking solution, and a community wellness building.

“The new office building will be future-ready. We’re offering more digital services now, and we’ll be ready for the global changes 10 – 20 years from now. This land will be not only a space for work and service but also a space for community and wellness. We’re creating a space where our community members can work on their health, be active and improve their quality of life.” – SZV Director, Mr. Glen A. Carty.

The transfer of the land to SZV will enable further preparations for the construction plans of the new SZV office building, which will bring significant cost savings for SZV, which is now paying rent for its current offices. Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley, stated: “This is an important project for our community because we are saving millions in public funds and investing this in a development where the community benefits in real-time. The investment towards wellness and being future-ready are aspects of this project we can all be proud of as Sint Maarteners.”

At the signing ceremony of the MOU between the Government and SZV, the Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty, shared several words of thanks for the commitment of the Government to the project; “I’d like to thank Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion for starting this partnership in 2019 and getting us here. To Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley, I would like to thank you for supporting the long-term vision for our country and ensuring that projects are lifted off the shelves, dusted and becoming a reality. Minister of VROMI, Mr. Jurendy Doran, thank you for your support and your ministry for the commitment to work together for the next stages of formalization. I would also like to thank Mr. Christian Grannum from the Ministry of Finance and Mr. Sean Joseph from the Ministry of VROMI for the tremendous role they played behind the scenes.”

In 2021, SZV held a bidding for the architectural design of the office building and parking spaces. The bid was won by Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE), who, in collaboration with Caribbean Engineering & Consulting Company and Arka Architecture, is executing the development and design of Phase 1.

“Our new office building is projected to be completed in 2024 and will be the home of our people-centric organizational culture. Our employees will have a space where they can connect with colleagues and collaborate with coworkers. Our clients will benefit from this as all efforts are geared towards supporting wellness and providing excellent digital services." said Mrs. Parveen Boertje, Chief Transition Officer.

Location of lease land to SZV for new office building.