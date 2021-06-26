SZV PRESENTS “DIS TING SERIOUS” COVID-19 AWARENESS CALYPSO JINGLE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – “Dis Ting Serious”, a musical contribution to the country’s vaccination campaign was presented to the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), Omar Ottley by Social & Health Insurances (SZV’s) Director Glen A. Carty.

Performed by local calypsonian Alberto Arrindell (Da Mega Boss), the jingle touches on the importance of COVID-19 awareness in the community. Carty stated, “Music is a big part of our culture, we wanted to tap into that and continue to encourage our people to make use of the opportunities now available to take the vaccine.”

“The support of our stakeholders to reach out to as many in our community has been tremendous. SZV has been a valuable partner in our awareness campaign and we’re thankful for this unique contribution. The title is spot on, “Dis Ting Serious” and the vaccination program is a way to bring us closer to normalcy and help save lives.” – Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley.

The jingle can be heard by clicking here: https://youtu.be/_ApWCN4crPk