SZV represented at the AI Global South Summit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Social and Health Insurances (SZV) sent its Chief Transition Officer Parveen Boertje to represent SZV at the AI Global South Summit in Saint Lucia that took place from October 29 – 30, 2024.

“As SZV strives to become the front runner in our region where it concerns Digital Transformation in the Public Sector, we look forward to sharing our perspectives and learning on the importance of balancing innovation with human-centric approaches,” SZV said in a statement.

Parveen spoke during the panel session: "??????? ???????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ????????????? ??????????" alongside Vishal Bhalla, MBA, MS, CPXP, SPHR from the USA, Damian Greaves, Professor Emeritus, St. George’s University from Grenada and Dr. Gerald (Gerry) Grant, Professor, Carleton University from Canada.

The panel was moderated by Kem-Laurin Lubin, PhD, Co-chair AI Global South Summit.