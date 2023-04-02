SZV SUBMITS 2024 DRAFT BUDGET | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The 2024 draft budget of Social & Health Insurances SZV was submitted to Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley on March 31, 2023, before the deadline of April 1, as stipulated in the law. Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty presented the budget to Minister Ottley.

“I’ve been working closely with the Management of SZV towards increasing overall compliance efforts and strengthening of its service provisions to the community. I’m proud to share that once again, SZV has been compliant in submitting the annual budget on time and before the deadline. The SZV budget sets the tone for the actions that need to be taken in order to increase overall compliance in the collection of social & health insurance premiums and safeguarding the access of affordable health benefits. Given that SZV is currently in transition, optimizing it’s services, replacing and digitalizing outdated systems, this too will play an important factor in the budget to ensure sustainable health care funds for the future.”- Mr. Omar Ottley, Minister of VSA

"We are happy to have submitted our budget on time, despite our dedicated team's immense workload. I am incredibly proud of our staff, who have been working tirelessly to run day-to-day operations and take on various new tasks and projects as part of our transition journey to execute our Beyond 3.0 strategy.

We remain grateful to our clients for their cooperation and understanding during this improvement period. We thank Minister Ottley, our government partners, and various stakeholders, particularly our local healthcare service providers, for their partnership in working toward a sustainable SZV. Together, we are focused on finding solutions that help our community become more compliant, as this is necessary to contribute to a sustainable healthcare system on the island. We also thank our Supervisory Council; with our stakeholders and government partners, we will achieve our shared goal of providing affordable, quality and sustainable healthcare services for the people of

St. Maarten." – Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director SZV