Taiwan Ambassador visits Tzu Chi Center in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation Sint Maarten welcomed Ambassador Edward Ling Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, during a special visit to the Tzu Chi Center on July 10.



Ambassador Tao was accompanied by Madame Ambassador Madeline Liao and their secretary. The delegation was received by Tzu Chi volunteers and presented with a Gratitude Card in appreciation of Taiwan's continued support through the "Love From Taiwan" Rice Donation Program.



According to Tzu Chi, the visit provided an opportunity for volunteers to express their gratitude for the support received from the people and Government of Taiwan through Tzu Chi Headquarters in Taiwan.



"The visit was not simply a diplomatic courtesy. It was a heartfelt opportunity for Tzu Chi Sint Maarten volunteers to express their deepest gratitude for the compassion of the people and Government of Taiwan. Through Tzu Chi Headquarters in Taiwan, this generosity has crossed oceans and, over the past ten years, has been transformed into food, hope, and dignity for thousands of families throughout Sint Maarten and neighboring Caribbean islands."



During the visit, the ambassador toured the Tzu Chi Center, viewed photographs documenting ten years of humanitarian work, and learned how rice donations have supported vulnerable families, seniors, children, and community organizations throughout the region.



Volunteers also shared stories of recipients whose lives have been impacted through assistance made possible by donations from Taiwan.



Speaking on behalf of Tzu Chi Foundation Sint Maarten, Commissioner Sandra Cheung thanked the Government and people of Taiwan for their support.



"Every bag of rice we distribute carries not only nourishment but also the compassion and friendship of Taiwan. On behalf of every family we have served and every volunteer who has dedicated their time, we offer our deepest gratitude to the Government and people of Taiwan for walking this humanitarian path with us over the past ten years."



Tzu Chi said the visit highlighted the friendship between Taiwan and the people of Sint Maarten and reflected a shared commitment to serving people regardless of race, nationality, or religion.



As the foundation begins its next decade of service, it said it remains committed to continuing humanitarian assistance for families in need. "Compassion knows no borders, and love unites us all."