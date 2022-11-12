Take part in the 23rd Annual St. Maarten Regatta Art Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Regatta Art Competition has kicked off with the assignment distribution to the schools on St. Maarten. The St. Maarten Regatta Art Competition will be organized for the 23rd time this year and the event keeps growing each year. The main goal of the competition is to spark the creativity of the children and to make them familiar with the Marine Industry and the activities of the St. Maarten Regatta. Through this community outreach, awareness is created about the impact of the regatta. The theme of this year is recycling, which means that a lot of assignments have to be made out of recycled materials.

“I think it is great for the kids of the island to be creative and learn about the environment and the marine industry. This way, the kids are also part of the St. Maarten Regatta”. Said Linda Koning, organizer of the Regatta Art Competition.

The competition targets youth between the ages 4 and 18 years old and are split up into 5 separate groups. Each group will have multiple assignments to choose from, so each group can choose the assignment that suits them best.

Schools received assignment packages for them to include this in their curriculum, however some schools might not participate in this way, allowing for individuals to participate by picking up their assignments at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

Michele Korteweg, Regatta Director says “I’m thrilled to support this project organized by our trainee Linda. It’s an important project for the Regatta and it will give her a great opportunity to connect with the local community and enhance her organizing skills at the same time. I’m glad we can organize this great event for the kids again!”

The kids will have to hand in their artwork before the deadline, which is on January 16, 2023. All of the artworks will be assessed by judges who each have a passion in art. In each age group, there will be a third, second and first place winner.

“The winners will have a chance to win fantastic prizes, handed out during the prize giving on January 21, 2023, at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club. We got a number of sponsors, like Rainforest Adventures, Random Wind, Aqua Mania Adventures, Tri Sport, The Scuba Shop, Funtopia, The Phoenix, Seaside Nature Park and many others. It’s such a great opportunity, everyone should be excited to participate!” Koning explains.

Would you like to join the Regatta Art Competition, or would you like to contribute to the event as a sponsor? Contact Linda at linda@smyc.com. Packages can be collected at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club Mon-Fri between 9am – 5pm, or can be send to you by email.