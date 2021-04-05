Tamara’s After The Storm in “Presidents’ Collection” at USM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – After The Storm by Tamara Groeneveldt was presented here last Wednesday to university president Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, said the author of the poetry book.

The president of the University of St. Martin (USM) received two gift copies of the book from the St. Martin poet in the garden of the campus. Dr. Báez said that After The Storm would be placed in the Presidents’ Collection of the USM library.

All of the books that are introduced at the annual St. Martin Book Fair become part of the collection, said Dr. Báez.

After The Storm was launched as the “main book” of the St. Martin Book Fair in June 2019, before a large audience at Rancho del Sol, said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

The book became a bestseller and HNP reprinted After The Storm in July 2020, said Sample.

The Presidents’ Collection is named after the Presidents Forum, which is the symposium of the St. Martin Book Fair, said Dr. Báez. The forum is named for the presidents of the lit fest organizers Conscious Lyrics Foundation (CLF) and HNP, and the collaborating foundation USM.

The 19th annual St. Martin Book Fair, with the theme of “The Cure,” is scheduled for June 3 – 5, 2021.