Taskforce formed to tackle forensic care concerns | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Key partners tackling forensic care on Sint Maarten, recently sent a letter of urgency to the Minister of Justice E.J. Doran, requesting an intervention, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Thursday in a press statement.

A meeting was held with representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Mental Health Foundation, the Foundation Judicial Institutes (SJIB), Turning Point and the Public Prosecutor’s Office on February 17th, 2020, where the letter to the Minister Doran was signed and a Taskforce Forensic Care was formed.

The taskforce is inviting the Cabinet of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour to join the taskforce.

The Taskforce will meet every month and discuss all matters relating to forensic care. The next meeting will be at Turning Point on March 16th, 2020.

