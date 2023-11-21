Tatiana “Tati” Arrindell to contest Elections with the NOW party | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Leader of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) party MP Christophe Emmanuel on Monday introduced Director of the Charlotte Brookson Academy (CBA) Tatiana Arrindell as a candidate on his list for the upcoming Parliamentary elections on January 11, 2024.

Arrindell is one of the stalwarts that founded the original United People (UP) party under former Minister Theo Heyliger. She also served as a board member and candidate of that party and is considered not just a political veteran, but one who vehemently stands for what she believes in, especially as it pertains to education.

She said In the NOW party she has found a like-minded leader who understands the importance of the performing arts in education. Her goals as Director of CBA is to create opportunities in tertiary education for students in the performing arts, constructing a permanent home for CBA (a new building) and adjusting the curriculum that create a wanting, loving and conducive environment for learning.

As Director of CBA Arrindell recently made history in signing an MOU with HBCU University Bowie State that would allow eligible students from her school to continue their higher education at that US0based institution. MP Emmanuel has long been a supporter of performing arts in education and his passion for the goals of the school helped to convince Arrindell to contest the elections once again.

“In Tatitiana, or ‘Tati’ as we all know her, we have a true fighter for education and innovations in educations. She sees things outside the box when it comes to how education is evolving and how we need to prepare our students, our children, properly for their future. The government speaks a lot of the Orange Economy but we see very little understanding of what the foundation of that should like look like. It begins with CBA being the foundation of any future plans that wants to support and elevate performing arts.

“The NOW party is very happy to have her political expertise on board and her passions which I support one hundred percent. She fits our mold of a straight-talking, no-nonsense candidate that the people can expect from the NOW. I would like to thank her for believing in the NOW and for believing in our vision,” the MP concluded.

As for Arrindell, a proud mother of three, she said the people of St. Maarten can expect a fighter, raised by fighters who love St. Maarten and want to see better for the country. “I ran before because it would be a privilege and honor to serve my country and its people. We want better and we deserve better. I am running now because my love for country has not changed. The time is NOW,” she said.