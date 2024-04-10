Tax Form Assistance Available for Seniors. Submit 2023 Income Tax Return Forms by May 31 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, in collaboration with the Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour, informs seniors/pensioners that assistance is available for filling their 2023 Income Tax Return Form until the end of April through scheduled appointments at Community Helpdesks.

After this period, seniors/pensioners can still receive assistance throughout the month of May, but exclusively at the Tax Office through scheduled appointments. Seniors/pensioners seeking assistance must earn a maximum of Naf 15,000.00 per year and should bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest letter, etc., to their appointment.

Appointments for the month of April can be arranged by visiting their nearest Community Helpdesk Monday – Friday between 8.30 AM – 12.30 PM or by calling to schedule an appointment: 520-3418 (St. Peters), 520-4315 (Cole Bay), 520-7651 (Dutch Quarter), and 559- 0819 (Hope Estate).

Community Helpdesks are conveniently located across various neighborhoods, including Cole Bay (Union Road across from the ACE Mega Center), St. Peters (St. Peters Community Center), and Dutch Quarter (same complex as the former Dr. Bryson).

Throughout May, seniors/pensioners can continue to receive assistance exclusively at the Tax Office located in the Vineyard Building by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment for the month of May, kindly reach out to the Tax Administration via email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org or by phone at 542-2143 / 542-5301 / 542-5304 / 542-3839.