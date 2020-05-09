Tax Inspectorate Reopens as of May 11 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In light of the new developments regarding the de-escalation and the imminent lifting of the current measures within the coming weeks, the public is hereby advised that the following services will be available during the week of May 11, to May 15, 2020 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

TAX ADMINISTRATION

Week: May 11, 2020

Services

Times

Location

Days:

Mon/Wed/Fri

1. Receiving of tax returns, protest letters, etc,

8:30 AM -1:00 PM

Vineyard Building

2. Collection:For payment arrangements etc.

830 AM -2:00 PM

Vineyard Building

All collection inquiries will be handled via email and telephone.

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tel: 542-2143/542-5301/542-5304/542-3839

3. Cashier Transactions (Cash and Maestro payments only will be accepted at the window)

8:30 AM -1:00 PM

PSC /Government Building (Philipsburg)

Payments by check is also possible using the drop box located at the entrance of the Administration Building. Please be sure to print the name, contact number, and email address of the taxpayer or representative on the envelope. Please be sure to include tax returns, a copy of the invoice, etc.

When paying using online banking or bank transfer, please indicate in your transaction the crib number, tax type, year and month paid in the description box. Please note that for every payment, a separate transaction is required.

Banking Information: Account Numbers:

The Windward Islands Bank 324800-03-NAF/ 324800-05-US$

RBC Royal Bank 5425048-NAF/403930461-US$

Please take note of the following tax obligation deferrals:

Wage and Turnover Taxes, AOV/AWW and AVBZ premiums (filing and payment)

March 2020 Postponed to May 25, 2020

April 2020 Postponed to May 25, 2020

For urgent matters, government public services departments/division can be contacted via email or through the 711 hotline. All clients must ensure that they are wearing proper protective gear (facial masks) and adhere to all security and safety (social distancing) guidelines. The public is also advised to stay tuned to the official Government website and other social media platforms with regard to the other services that will be provided in the coming weeks.

