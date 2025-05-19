Teacher Greta Donates “The Johnny Cake Delivery”, Blending St. Martin Culture with Learning Fun, to the Community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Meet Greta Rodney-Thompson, a passionate St. Martin teacher, cultural preservationist, and aspiring social entrepreneur who has generously donated her newly published children’s book, The Johnny Cake Delivery, to the Sint Maarten Library and the wider community.

The Johnny Cake Delivery is a vibrant and engaging educational picture book that introduces young readers to the unique blend of French and Dutch cultures found on the island of St. Martin. Through colorful illustrations and an inspiring narrative, the story integrates important lessons in mathematics, language, and community values.

The concept of the book began as a tribute to Rodney-Thompson’s great-grandmother. However, it soon evolved into a heartwarming family project that celebrates legacy, heritage, and togetherness. The story opens with the familiar phrase, “Mama’s making Johnny Cakes,” a line that resonates deeply with many on the island. This nostalgic nod sets the stage for a delightful tale that highlights the importance of family, sharing, and social-emotional learning.

As the young protagonist delivers his favorite treat—johnnycakes—through his community, he engages in practical learning by practicing subtraction, using number words, and recognizing iconic landmarks that shape the geography and culture of St. Martin. The book is both educational and entertaining, offering early learners a rich experience that fosters cultural appreciation and academic development.

Rodney-Thompson dedicated her donated copy with the hope that her work will support the Sint Maarten Library’s mission to nurture a more literature-loving community. S. Richardson gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the Sint Maarten Library, which remains committed to promoting a love for reading and lifelong learning.

The book will soon be available to the public and represents a valuable addition to the library’s collection, particularly in the areas of education and cultural preservation. Through its diverse programming and inclusive initiatives, the library continues to be a cornerstone for education and cultural enrichment on the island.