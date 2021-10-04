Teacher’s Appreciation Day October 5 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Tuesday, October 5th is World Teacher’s Day. “Some of the most influential people throughout history can attribute their success to a positive experience with a teacher,” said Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style.

“In fact, some people attribute a teacher as their most important and sometimes only source of inspiration growing up. So, why don’t we praise our teachers more, beyond Teacher Appreciation Week? It’s because we get complacent.

“With the influence that teachers have over our lives, recognizing teacher accomplishments is a necessity. A good reward system helps a school build a growth-centered environment, track the individual progress of educators, and keep them inspired for dynamic growth and new achievements” says Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style.

“It is with this background and also being influenced by many teachers throughout my life, that Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style was excited to be able to assist the teachers of St. Maarten Vocational Training School. Thanks to sponsors like Barefoot, Kit Kat & Beep (all exclusively distributed by Prime Distributors) we were able to donate a few items that will be distributed within the teachers as a token pf appreciation for their efforts.

“I am one that believe that we will never have enough to compensate teachers for everything that they do in the world, so on October 5th, I would like to challenge you to appreciate a teacher in your life.

“It is important to note that appreciation for a job well done in academia is not just about “feeling good”. When teachers receive personal and frequent praise, it impacts the performance indicators used to evaluate our very schools.

“It has been proven through research that teachers who receive consistent recognition and praise:

are more productive

are more engaged at work

are more likely to stay with their school

are more likely to receive higher satisfaction scores from students and parents

“Not only does it become a win for the teacher, the school benefits as well.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the teachers that one way or another helped me shape my future. To all the teachers in the world, but specially to our St. Maarten teachers, may your recognitions go beyond your classrooms and may we be able to give you your flowers and celebrate while you are still here with us!”