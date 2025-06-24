Team Philipsburg Qualies for FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters in Edmonton | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Team Philipsburg has officially qualified for the prestigious FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters set to take place in Edmonton, Canada in July.

The qualification was secured following their championship win at the Alliance FIBA 3x3 Quest held in St. Eustatius this past weekend. As one of two teams representing Sint Maarten, Team Philipsburg battled through a highly competitive field of regional contenders, including Suriname, to emerge victorious.

Their performance not only crowned them champions of the Statia Quest, but also earned them a coveted spot on the global 3x3 stage - marking a historic milestone for both the team and the island’s growing 3x3 basketball movement.

“This is more than just a win - it’s a statement,” said Paul Bell, President of 3x3 St. Maarten. Team Philipsburg has shown what’s possible when preparation meets opportunity. Qualifying for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters puts Sint Maarten on the global basketball map, and we’re just getting started.”

With this victory, Team Philipsburg becomes only the second Caribbean team to qualify for a FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters event, joining elite squads from around the world.