TEAM SXM BJJ ATHLETES WIN BIG IN ST BARTHS. SXM team earns multiple gold medals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/ST BARTHS - Team SXM BJJ delivered a dominant performance at the St Barths BJJ Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Sunday February 15th, earning multiple gold medals and proving the strength of the island’s growing martial arts community.

Leading the way was black belt Jami Eloi, who captured gold in the No-Gi Black Belt division, while Michel Peterson secured double gold with victories in both Gi and No-Gi competition. Gi jiu jitsu uses a traditional uniform that allows grips on the jacket and pants, while no-gi jiu jitsu is done in shorts and a rash guard without clothing grips. Brendan Webster also claimed gold in the Gi Blue Belt division, highlighting the academy’s strength among adult competitors.

The team’s kids’ program (age 5 and up) was especially impressive, producing numerous champions including Lya Formica, Kane Sriram, Harley Lobokta, Adeline Lista, Dawson Lake, Allure Martin, Sophia Chamas, Kenzy Fidanque, Francia Phebe, and Natalia Keys and teen athlete Jean Harold Audebert

Additional No-Gi champions included Louis van der Linden, Keenan Benjamin, and Ron Yu, further demonstrating the team’s depth across all age groups.

In total, Team SXM BJJ athletes earned podium finishes in dozens of divisions, with many categories featuring multiple Sint Maarten athletes standing side by side on the podium. Athlete and personal trainer Ron Yu earned his blue belt on the podium.

Head Instructor Melissa Bardfield praised both the athletes and the community behind them.

“I am very proud of the team's hard work and our families that support the personal growth of each and every student,” Bardfield said. “Together and through the trials of complex problem solving we are embodying the core values of discipline, resilience, stewardship, evolution, confidence and resilience that are the heart of our martial arts school. These results show that Sint Maarten athletes can compete and win at the highest regional level.”

SXM BJJ, also known as Renzo Gracie St Maarten, is an official affiliate academy of Team Renzo Gracie and offers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai and Self Defense programs for children, teens, and adults in Cole Bay.

Blackbelt Jami Eloi, First place open weight

Brendan Webster 1st place Blue belt Heavy Weight Men

Group huddle

Group photo

Kane Sririam, 1st place, Arinaldo Martes, 2nd place, Kean Dijkoffs 3rd place

Michel-Sean Peterson 1st, Beni Laksham 2nd place

Ron Yu, First place