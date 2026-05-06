TEATT: Carnival 2026 and Soca Rumble delivered economic and cultural impact | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten used Wednesday’s Council of Ministers Press Briefing to reflect on the cultural, economic, and tourism impact of Carnival 2026, while highlighting the successful return of Soca Rumble 2026 as part of the broader Carnival experience.

The Minister noted that Carnival continues to play a significant role in St. Maarten’s economy and national identity by supporting entrepreneurship, cultural expression, tourism engagement, and economic activity across multiple sectors.

“This year’s Carnival brought strong energy into Philipsburg and Carnival Village, supported cultural expression, generated economic activity, and created opportunities for many within our community,” the Minister stated.

One of the key entertainment activations during the Carnival season was the return of Soca Rumble 2026, which was intentionally positioned not simply as a standalone event, but as part of the wider Carnival product and the country’s broader cultural tourism strategy.

During the briefing, the Minister publicly acknowledged the three primary stakeholders that supported the execution of the event.

TelEm once again partnered on the SMS voting platform, continuing a longstanding relationship with the show while also awarding each winner an iPhone 17 to further enhance audience engagement.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) played an expanded role this year by fully funding the event and introducing a pilot activation called Feast & Fete, which connected culture, cuisine, entertainment, and Carnival Village entrepreneurship into one integrated visitor experience.

According to the Minister, the initiative allowed both visitors and residents to engage more directly with St. Maarten’s cultural product while simultaneously supporting booth holders and vendors operating within Carnival Village.

Funtopia served as the event promoter and was credited for the execution of the production, staging, performers, dancers, and overall audience experience.

Soca Rumble 2026 attracted approximately 1,500 attendees and was intentionally structured to ensure that the economic and cultural benefits extended beyond the stage itself.

Visitors were provided with complimentary transportation, entry, and tasting experiences, while Carnival Village booth holders benefited from direct patronage through the event’s voucher system. Participating vendors were fully compensated, and support was also extended to artists, dancers, musicians, and production crews involved in the event.

The Minister further noted that investments were made into pyrotechnics, rehearsals, staging, and overall production quality, while winners received music production support and automatic entry into Soca Rumble 2027.

The Ministry also recognized the creativity and effort displayed by Carnival Village booth holders throughout the season, particularly along the Bacchanal Boulevard, which contributed significantly to the atmosphere and overall visitor experience during Carnival 2026.

Special congratulations were extended to Ms. Natanya Peterson for her standout booth presentation, which drew attention for its creativity, ambiance, and execution.

“This level of innovation and pride is exactly what continues to strengthen Carnival as both a cultural celebration and an economic driver for St. Maarten,” the Minister stated.

The Minister emphasized that Soca Rumble was never viewed strictly as a competition, but rather as a developmental platform for local talent.

“Every artist who stepped on that stage benefited through exposure, experience, production support, and audience reach,” Minister Heyliger-Marten stated. “Many of the soca artists our people know today started on platforms exactly like this before moving on to larger regional stages and opportunities. That is the pathway we are rebuilding.”

Looking ahead, the Minister stated that Carnival must continue evolving beyond entertainment alone by creating stronger opportunities for entrepreneurship, tourism engagement, cultural preservation, and talent development.

According to the Minister, Soca Rumble 2026 successfully reintroduced nostalgia while implementing a more modern and inclusive model tied directly to the wider Carnival ecosystem and visitor experience.

The Ministry intends to continue building on that foundation moving into Carnival 2027 as part of its broader effort to strengthen St. Maarten’s cultural tourism product and support local talent development.

“Culture is also economic development,” the Minister stated. “And when properly structured, our cultural events can continue creating opportunities for our people while strengthening St. Maarten’s identity as a Caribbean destination.”