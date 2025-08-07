TEATT Minister Kicks Off Strategic Planning Talks with Management Team | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On August 7th, 2025, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, hosted a strategic planning session with the Management Team of TEATT at Holland House.

The session focused on evaluating the Ministry’s progress in 2025 and initiating discussions to shape priorities and direction for 2026 and beyond.

This gathering marks the first in a series of internal sessions designed to ensure greater alignment between departments, realistic planning within budgetary constraints, and a unified push toward sustainable outcomes.

At the heart of these discussions is the Ministry’s embrace of the R4 Effect Theme for 2025, a guiding principle that challenges leadership and departments to reshape priorities, reform systems, rebuild governance practices rooted in accountability, and restructure policies to better serve the people and the economy.

“As the Minister of TEATT mentioned, if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. These conversations are essential, not only to hear the successes and concerns across the Ministry, but to build collective momentum and purpose around what’s next.”

The Ministry will continue to engage teams, assess key initiatives, and prepare to share updates with the public in the months ahead.

Minister Grisha Heyliger Marten