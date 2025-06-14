TEATT Strengthens Regional and Kingdom Ties in Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Security | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), through its Department of Economic Transport and Telecommunication (ETT), continues to champion sustainable agriculture and food security for St. Maarten and the wider Dutch Caribbean region through its active engagement in recent high-level regional and international meetings.

Between May 19 and 23, 2025, a delegation from St. Maarten participated in the second Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA) Conference held in Bonaire. The event brought together government representatives, farmers, fishermen, and sector stakeholders from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten for five days of dialogue, knowledge sharing, and exploration of sustainable development practices in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Representing the Ministry of TEATT were Senior Policy Advisors Ms. Avril Isaac and Mr. Shervin Frederick (Vice President of DCALFA), and Inspector Mr. Mervyn Butcher. The delegation also included three representatives from the primary sector: farmers Mr. Josiah Haley and Mr. Oliver Williams, and fisherman Mr. Lee Lake, whose participation was made possible through support from the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Nature (LVVN) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Participants engaged in interactive workshops, field visits to local agricultural sites, and panel discussions with regional ministers and policy experts. Central to the conference was a collective commitment to sustainable food systems, the exchange of best practices, and preparation for the renewal of the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2026—an agreement originally signed by all six islands to strengthen collaboration in agriculture and food security.

Strengthening Kingdom Collaboration

Shortly following the Bonaire conference, St. Maarten representatives Ms. Isaac and Mr. Frederick traveled to the Netherlands for a follow-up meeting with Dutch Minister Femke Wiersma of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature (LVVN). The meeting, initiated by Dutch Senator Tekke Panman and facilitated by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), served as an open and productive dialogue on continued cooperation within the Kingdom.

The delegation also attended the prestigious GreenTech Fair, the largest agriculture and technology exposition in the Netherlands, and visited both the University of Wageningen and the World Horti Center—leading institutions in agricultural research, education, and innovation.

Discussions with Minister Wiersma focused on reinforcing collaboration between the Dutch Caribbean and the Netherlands, with a particular emphasis on policy development, vocational training opportunities, and shared innovation. The recently presented DCALFA Roadmap 2025–2035—a strategic policy vision for food security—was also shared as a key reference for future joint initiatives.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 engagements underscore the Ministry of TEATT’s ongoing commitment to building a resilient and sustainable agriculture sector, both locally and within the broader Kingdom. The next DCALFA conference is scheduled to take place in St. Maarten in 2026, offering the country a unique opportunity to lead and showcase its progress in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

“We are proud of the leadership role our representatives have played within DCALFA and look forward to welcoming our sister islands to St. Maarten next year,” said the Hon. Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten. “The momentum built from Bonaire to The Hague signals a renewed dedication to food security, education, and sector innovation—areas vital to our economy and future sustainability.”

The Ministry of TEATT remains committed to creating policy-driven pathways for agriculture and fisheries that empower local producers, strengthen inter-island partnerships, and promote economic resilience throughout the Dutch Caribbean.