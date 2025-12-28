Teen Times delivers wrapped gifts and school supplies to Leaders for Change | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Members of Teen Times gathered at The Daily Herald on Saturday, December 27, to wrap more than 800 school supply and toy items collected the previous week for distribution to vulnerable children and families. The group delivered the wrapped items to the Leaders for Change organization, which will coordinate distribution in the districts.



The 4th annual Toy and School Supplies Drive, titled “Put A Smile on the Face of a Child,” is executed in three phases and remains one of Teen Times’ signature annual projects.



Phase one took place a week ago, when Teen Times members collected donated items from shoppers at Super City on Bush Road. Super City has partnered with Teen Times since the inception of the project. Phase two took place on Saturday, when Teen Times members gathered from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to wrap the school supplies and toys, then delivered the items to Leaders for Change.



Leaders for Change is active in the community year-round and is closely connected with families in need, not only during the holiday season. The organization has spearheaded multiple initiatives, including food and clothing drives, to support community members. Their mission is to meet the diverse needs of vulnerable persons through a holistic approach.



Phase three of the Teen Times project will include accompanying Leaders for Change during the distribution of the items. Teen Times Coordinator Rochelayne Rommy-Richardson said that while the project itself is important to the group, the distribution phase teaches bigger life lessons.



“When youth take part in drives for families who need support, they learn that service is a responsibility. They see gratitude up close, they understand that kindness can be organized, consistent, and respectful. They also learn humility, empathy, and discretion, because real giving means protecting people’s dignity while showing up for them. We don’t do this to get attention, we do it because we are passionate about the young people in our care developing into solid citizens of St. Maarten by giving and volunteering now and well into their future,” she said.



Teen Times complimented Leaders for Change for its work in the community and pledged to support the organization whenever and however it can. Teen Times also extended heartfelt thanks once again to the entire community who stepped up and showed up to make the project a success.