Teen Times gives back, receives special plaque of appreciation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Teen Times donated five large boxes of toys and other items to the Caribbean Institute For Social Education Foundation (CIFSEF) and Leaders for Change on Monday. The items totaled over 500. The donation, part of the group’s annual Christmas Toy & School Supplies Drive, was a resounding success, fulfilling their mission to "put a smile on the face of a child" once again.

This year’s drive, held on December 20 and 21, highlighted Teen Times' ongoing commitment to helping less fortunate children and families across the island. Speaking about their motivation to support CIFSEF and Leaders for Change, Teen Times shared a heartfelt message:

“Teen Times chose these organizations because of the incredible reach they have across the island. They don’t just distribute toys; they also provide clothing and school supplies to families in need. We admire what they do and believe they set an amazing example for our teen members. We want our teens to become solid members of the community, and this project, along with the realities they are exposed to when distributing items, is very important in achieving that goal.”

Teen Times' dedication to service was recognized by Leaders for Change, who presented them with a special plaque of appreciation. The plaque read:

“On behalf of Leaders for Change, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your generous support. Your commitment to empowering change-makers has made a tangible difference in the lives of those we aim to uplift. We are honored to have you as a part of this journey and look forward to achieving even greater milestones together. Thank you for believing in our vision.”

The plaque was presented by Ashma Berkel, Director of CIFSEF, and Mitchell Horsford, President of Leaders for Change. Berkel and Horsford commended Teen Times for their consistent efforts to give back to the community and their role in shaping future leaders.

Teen Times' involvement in this initiative not only highlights their dedication to charitable causes but also reinforces their commitment to fostering a culture of compassion and responsibility among their teen members.

The school supplies will be donated to an educational institution. The members of Teen Times will join the distribution effort.