Teen Times supports young dancer Mai-Angel Martis | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Youth media organization Teen Times made a financial contribution to young dancer Mai-Angel Martis to support her upcoming journey to Dance Excellence in Los Angeles.

The experience will allow her to further develop her skills in dance and performing arts through additional lessons, coaching, and stage exposure.



Teen Times Team Leader Makayla Cooks said the group wanted to do what it could to assist Mai-Angel, who has been working diligently to make the trip possible and continues to make her family, peers, and community proud through her discipline and drive.



Mai-Angel also volunteers with Teen Times as a model, and the organization said it was proud to give back to one of its own as she takes the next step in her artistic development.



Dance Excellence in Los Angeles is a training experience designed for developing dancers who want to sharpen technique, expand performance skills, and learn from working professionals in the industry.

Participants typically take part in intensive classes and workshops across multiple styles, with an emphasis on growth, confidence, and stage readiness, while gaining exposure to a larger dance environment and new creative influences.