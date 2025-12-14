Teen Times to Host 4th Annual Christmas Toy and School Supplies Drive at Super City | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BUSH ROAD) - Teen Times will host its 4th annual Christmas Toy and School Supplies Drive on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20 at Super City on Bush Road, continuing one of the youth organization’s signature community giving initiatives.



The annual drive invites shoppers and supporters of Super City to donate toys and essential school supplies to help children and families in need during the holiday season.

Over the years, Teen Times has collected hundreds of items, and in December 2024 the drive reached a new milestone with more than 600 donated items, reflecting strong community support and the growing impact of the initiative.



Following the collection days, the Teen Times team gathers to sort and wrap the donated items before presenting them to the Leaders For Change Foundation, which distributes the gifts and supplies to less fortunate members of the community.



Teen Times said the drive reflects the group’s commitment to service, youth leadership, and civic responsibility, demonstrating how young people can take practical action to support neighbors, encourage generosity, and strengthen community spirit during the Christmas season.



The group invites the entire community to contribute. Cash donations will also be accepted.