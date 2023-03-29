TelCell Night of the Hitmakers 30-30-30 Special. Available While Supplies Last | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - St. Maarten's Carnival 2023 season is right around the corner, and this year's flagship show, TelCell's Night of The Hitmakers slated for Saturday, April 29th, is already shaping up to be one to remember. And now, thanks to Xtratight Entertainment, fans of the show will have the chance to get their hands on tickets at a special promotional price for the ‘TelCell Night of the Hitmakers 30-30-30 Special’.

On Thursday, March 30th, Xtratight Entertainment is offering fans and patrons the LAST chance to purchase TelCell Night of The Hitmakers tickets for just $30. These discounted tickets will only be sold at the TelEm Main branch located in Philipsburg and will be available on a first come, first served basis during the hours of 12:30 and 13:30. The promotion is part of Xtratight's ongoing efforts to make the show more accessible and affordable for families and groups who are looking to purchase multiple tickets.

Featuring the legendary hitmakers: Vayb, Buleria, Destra and the number one dance band in St. Maarten, Control, who all have hits after hits, this promises to be a night of non-stop dancing and entertainment. This outdoor disco setting is the perfect way to celebrate the carnival season in style. With some of the most popular artists and performers from around the region and beyond, TelCell Night of The Hitmakers’ ten-year anniversary is a show that just can't be missed.

So mark your calendars for March 30th and head on down to the TelEm Main branch in Philipsburg to take advantage of this special one-time promotional offer. With tickets this affordable, there's no excuse not to experience the ultimate dance experience at TelCell Night of The Hitmakers!