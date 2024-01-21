Telecommunication cable causes interruption to Island-wide Telecom services | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - TelEm Group today (Ed. Sunday) issued an apology to business and residential clients for a sudden interruption in internet and mobile service Saturday evening and into the early hours Sunday morning.

The interruption in service affected customers island-wide and was by due to maintenance of a telecommunication cable located in Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

Technicians have been working diligently to bring networks back into service one area at a time from 7:00 am Sunday morning with priority being given to the Princess Juliana International Airport and the Medical Center in Cay Hill.

TelEm Group says it was caught off guard by the maintenance window which was announced by Cable & Wireless earlier in the month but was communicated in a different manner to previous maintenance window announcements. The company is reviewing the system of notification currently in place in order to avoid any reoccurrence in the future.

The company says an interruption in service from 3:00pm Saturday, January 20, 2024, to 3:00 pm, Sunday January 24, 2024 could not have been avoided by TelEm Group or other telcom providers in the Caribbean connect to the Jacksonville cable, however, in the past when similar maintenance windows were announced, the company was able to purchase additional capacity to maintain essential services for key customers and clients.

“We sincerely apologize for the unannounced interruption in service between Saturday night and Sunday morning and expect service to be fully restored within the next few hours,” said company Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Kendall Dupersoy.