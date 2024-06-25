TelEm Group addressing service quality concerns | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group is presently addressing network performance issues that has seen it telecommunication services operating below acceptable levels of satisfaction.

The company says it understands the importance of providing a reliable and excellent service to its valued customers, and readily admits that it has been unable to do so for the past several weeks due to a host of issues.

“We acknowledge recent service quality concerns and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience we are causing to our residential and business clients,” announced TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy in a prepared statement to customers Wednesday.

He says, in an effort to provide transparency and address these on-going issues effectively, TelEm Group will be hosting a press conference Friday, to explain in detail the steps being taken to enhance the company’s services and stabilize network equipment that is not functioning optimally.

“We remain committed to rebuilding trust with our customers through transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement knowing that we have always given high value to the loyalty of our customers and we continue to appreciate their patience and understanding as we work diligently to enhance the quality of our services,” said Mr. Dupersoy.