TelEm Group CEO thanks police for dedicated work in the SXM community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, was full of praise for the St. Maarten police force and the work they do in the community, during a sponsored lunch at the police station in Philipsburg Monday. The lunch was organized by the Mental Health Awareness foundation to mark November as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and International Men’s Day which fell on the following day, November 19, 2022.

While the event focused on mental health awareness of male police officers, Mr. Dupersoy did not miss on the opportunity to recognize female officers also gather in support of their male colleagues.

“Anything we can do to support our hard working men and women in the police force to thank them for their hard work they do and the dedication they show each day to the communities they serve, we will do, “ assured Mr. Dupersoy, before inviting everyone to partake in a lunch sponsored by TelEm Group.

Event organizer and founder of the non-profit organization, Men’s Mental Health Awareness, Mr. Ahmad R.M. Gumbs, thanked the men of the KPSM for their love, dedication, hard work and sacrifices each time they put their lives on the line for the citizens of St. Maarten. He said Monday’s event is the first of many to come with the organization hoping to treat other entities and establishments for many years to come to remind the community of the important role everyone plays when it comes to mental health awareness and development of the St. Maarten community.