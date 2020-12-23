TelEm Group contribute to festive Christmas displays in Philipsburg | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group is bringing festive joy to residents and visitors to the island by sponsoring four Christmas trees, shimmering lights and various decorations in the heart of Philipsburg.

TelEm’s Group’s Good Corporate Citizenship is on full display not only by providing funds for the lights, decorations and trees, but also because of the number of employees who turned out to hang the lights and put up the displays.

“Observing social distancing protocols, the displays are really worth a visit for some pictures or videos to send to family and friends. A simply drive past should do it,” said TelEm Group Residential Manager Marketing & Sales, Julie Zambrini-Judd.

Julie thanks her colleagues for being so enthusiastic about lighting up Philipsburg, not only for the many visitors here for the Christmas season, but also for residents who have been through so much this year with the COVID-19 pandemic to contend with.

“If we can bring even the slightest bit of joy and happiness to those who see the lights it will be a success it itself,” says Julie.