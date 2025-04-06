TelEm Group Expanding “Always On” Data Feature for Prepaid Mobile Subscribers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) –TelEm Group is enhancing its “Always On Data service”, giving prepaid customers unprecedented control of their mobile data usage.

The new feature is available via the company’s new “Always On for Every Moment” campaign which kicks off this week.

The campaign is aimed at educating and engaging customers about the benefits of the new service for more efficient use of data and cost savings.

It is rolling out across various channels including; social media, radio, television, newspaper, and in-person events—ensuring that customers across Sint Maarten feel engaged and informed about the benefits of Always On Data.

“By making it possible for customers to opt in or opt out of this service at any time, TelEm is ensuring a seamless and customizable data experience to meet the individual needs of everyone,” says TelEm Group on the launch of its campaign.

The new service is aimed at prepaid mobile customers who can simply send an SMS message 'AO ON' or 'AO OFF' to 1000 to opt in or opt out of their data usage at any time.

“Subscribers can choose the convenience of automatic connectivity, deciding when to activate their data manually, or selecting one of TelEm’s many convenient 1-day, 7-day, or 30-day data plans for even more choice,” the campaign promoters say.

They say since introducing the Always On Data service, customers have been asking for even better ways to maximize their data usage and also better ways to keep track of data usage.

The company says it listened to its customers and came up with the expanded feature “Always On for Every Moment”.

“While the great majority of our customers have enjoyed the convenience of the service offered, we have nevertheless taken note of customer feedback to make the service even more flexible and tailored to individual needs with the new enhancements,” says TelEm Group.

The company says an educational video series will guide users on how to opt in and opt out of Always On Data. Additionally, practical data-saving tips will be shared, helping customers learn how to maximize their data and adjust smartphone settings for a more efficient experience.

The campaign features well-known local influencers, community leaders, and everyday TelEm Group customers who are coming together to deliver the clear message that staying connected is essential, and TelEm Group is here to ensure that no moment is ever missed.

“With “Always On for Every Moment,” TelEm Group is putting the community first with a series of customer-focused initiatives, interactive events, and educational content.”

To further engage and connect with the community, TelEm Group will be hosting several Community Family Fun Days across Sint Maarten, where customers can experience Always On Data first-hand, enjoy exclusive giveaways, and take advantage of special offers.

Customers will also have the opportunity to meet TelEm Group representatives in person, ask questions, and receive hands-on demonstrations of the Always On Data service and more.

At the heart of this campaign is the power of local voices, and for this, TelEm Group has partnered with familiar faces in the community—including influencers, entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes—who all rely on staying connected for their success.

For more information on Always On Data, visit www.telem.sx and follow TelEm on Facebook and Instagram (@Telem) to stay updated on upcoming events and campaign highlights.