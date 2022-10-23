TelEm Group introduces new self-service kiosks | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - TelEm Group is introducing a new way for business and residential customers to pay their bills and purchase mobile phone credits in a time-saving and easy way.

The first kiosk of its kind is already on display and in use at the TelEm Group main building on Pond Island – with many more expected to follow. The company says customers will be able to make use of self-service kiosks once they are placed at several locations around St. Maarten.

The self-service kiosk makes it possible for customers to have updated information about their telecommunication accounts, the ability to make a payment in real-time and obtain a receipt right away.

According to the coordinator of the project, Alice Peterson, all major credit and debit cards are accepted by the new self-service kiosks, noting that customers also have the option to continue making their payment(s) online.

“We plan to roll out a number of our self-service Kiosks throughout St. Maarten, especially at gas stations and other locations where they are readily accessible,” says Ms. Peterson, adding that the self-service kiosks will truly make it more convenient and flexible for customers and avoid waiting in lines, especially during the end of each month when customers come in to settle their accounts.

Ms. Peterson says the new service is another example of how TelEm Group continues to provide its customers with more convenient and real-time options of paying their bills and also to purchase Top-Up.

“We have established a very good working relationship with Smart Concepts 721, located at the Carrefour Shopping Arcade, Bush Road, where customers have been able to go at more convenient times and also on Saturdays to pay their bills. Now, by going into partnership with the company C-Post, we are able to offer the new self-service kiosks to our customers and members of the public generally,” continued Ms. Peterson.

The self-service kiosks project coordinator encourages everyone to make use of the new machine in the TelEm Group building and those that will be located at other locations, once those are officially announced via www.telem.sx or our social media @telemsxm