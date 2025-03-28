TelEm Group network restoration update | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - TelEm Group technicians are actively working to restore the company’s mobile voice and data networks following a system crash early Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:45 p.m on Thursday, March 27, 2025, an alarm was raised when a node located in the Smitcoms building, Harbour View, stopped operating. The issue was traced to a faulty card, causing service interruptions for business customers and mobile radio users.

To restore services as quickly as possible, TelEm Group engineers and technicians to an alternative network path.

As of 7:00 PM, LTE voice and data services have been restored, and technicians are diligently working to fully restore all remaining networks. Full service is expected to be restored by midnight, March 27, 2025.

TelEm Group sincerely apologizes to our business and residential customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s outage and service interruption.

We are actively working on both short-term and long-term solutions to address these issues and improve overall service reliability.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to enhance our network infrastructure.

For further updates, please stay tuned to our official communication channels.