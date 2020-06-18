TelEm Group official telecom provider for Islandpreneur Live 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group is teaming up with talented business promoter, Ms. Ife Badejo, for a pioneering three-day virtual summit about online opportunities available for entrepreneurs.

Entitled Islandpreneur Live 2020, the virtual summit is the brainchild of Ife’s Produce Wealth Revolution Agency (PWR Agency) and is already being hailed as the first of its kind for St. Maarten, as the island springs back to life after close to a three-months shutdown.

TelEm Group’s part in this innovative event is in providing the telecommunication support necessary to seamlessly allow communication between more than 300 expected participants from St. Maarten and around the world. It is aimed at providing all the information needed to “empower Caribbean-based entrepreneurs to achieve business success digitally and become more resilient.”

According to TelEm Group’s Manager, Residential Marketing & Sales, Julie Zambrini, the virtual seminar cannot have come at a better time as an inspiration to thousands, and perhaps hundreds of thousands of persons around the region and the world who have found a new lifeline for their business dreams as a by-product of the Coronavirus crisis.

“Persons who otherwise would have never thought about remote working were suddenly following daily work schedules, attending meetings and doing all sorts of things from home that previously did only did from the office. Zoom and Teams video conferencing has just taken off and is already a household name on St. Maarten,” said Julie.

Julie is assisting with the co-ordination of the telecommunication support services required to make Islandpreneur Live 2020, possible and thanked Ife’s PWR Agency for having confidence in TelEm Group to provide the fiber optic communication links for the virtual summit.

“As the official Telecom provider for Islandpreneur Live 2020 we will be making available all the bandwidth needed to ensure the best quality connections possible for the keynote speakers and everyone who will be participating via video conferencing,” said the Manager, Residential Marketing & Sales.

According to Ife Badejo, of PWR Agency, the three keynote speakers for the virtual summit are: Leslie Samuel, who is originally from St. Maarten and speaks all over the world on social media and building online success; Natasha Chatlein, orginally from Curacao, but based in Silicon Valley from where she uses her own business to bridge the digital gap between Valley and the Caribbean and Jeff Hoffman, a start-up guru and best-selling author with connections to entrepreneurs in 180 countries around the globe.

“These keynote speakers are globally recognized. They offer unique insights into creating a resilient future and they are all high accomplished in their own right. Best of all, they know the Caribbean and are especially keen to have our region take its place on the global online marketplace,” says Ife.

Ife says TelEm Group will be powering not only what the speakers have to say, but also will be providing attendees themselves with the channel of communication they need to better understand the mindset that is essential if they are to navigate the challenging times we are now in, and succeed as entrepreneurs.

“Participants will be able to better utilize best practices used to create products and services and then accelerate growth, discover possible solutions to overcome associated challenges, and learn from different perspectives on digital revolution and economic resilience,” said the young entrepreneur, Ife.

TelEm Group, Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Mr. Michiel Parent, is very proud that the organizers of the virtual summit have taken TelEm Group on board as their preferred telecommunication provider, supporting his own view that others will be making more use of business opportunities online based on their lockdown experiences.

“I am especially pleased to have Julie working on this one because we are also proud to promote her as the first virtual employee of TelEm Group, having gone into her first three months in service totally in a virtual office space,” said Mr. Parent.

The CCO wishes the organizers, speakers and all participants much success and looks forward to meeting them all during the virtual summit where they will also have an opportunity to learn more about TelEm Group and the products and services the company has available.

Registration for Islandpreneur Live 2020 is required to get complimentary all access pass to the event during June 24-26. Entrepreneurs around the world are also being invited to register.

Interested persons can register at the TelEm Group main building, Pond Island, Monday and Tuesday from 12:00pm until 4:00pm when they can also collect blister packs for the virtual summit.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32085:telem-group-official-telecom-provider-for-islandpreneur-live-2020&Itemid=450