TelEm Group Taking Bold, Strategic Steps to Restore Financial Stability and Drive Growth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The TelEm Group of Companies acknowledges recent public discourse surrounding its financial status and firmly refutes misleading information being circulated.

The company says inaccurate portrayals are creating unwarranted harm at a time when management and personnel are making substantial progress in restoring economic stability, improving service delivery, and regaining stakeholder trust.

“The public deserves to know clearly and accurately that TelEm is not leaderless or adrift, but is under the active and capable guidance of a dedicated management team that has been working diligently and responsibly to restore profitability and long-term stability. There is no void in leadership, only a deep commitment to action, accountability, and transformation,” says TelEm Group management in a strongly worded release.

Strategic Leadership Driving Real Progress

Management says while financial challenges exist, strategic leadership within the company is driving real progress.

“Many of the rumors and commentary in the public domain have been taken out of context—or are simply false. These statements have created confusion and undermine all honest efforts being made at a time when unity and transparency are critical,” continues management.

The company chiefs say they are building a leaner, stronger TelEm—one that reflects the pride and potential of St. Maarten.

“While some seek to derail progress with misinformation, our focus remains on results, transparency, and resilience.”

Pointing to significant developments already in motion, management points to a number of key improvements that are delivering tangible benefits to customers and strengthening the company’s core infrastructure including:

SMPR-1 Undersea Fiber Cable Now Live: The SMPR-1 undersea fibre cable is fully operational and actively carrying traffic. This key development enhances capacity and significantly reduces the cost of third-party bandwidth.

Recent Outage Transparently Addressed: A recent service outage was traced to malfunctioning legacy equipment. The issue has been addressed and publicly communicated, and the company is accelerating modernization efforts to eliminate such risks moving forward.

Mobile Network Modernization: Ongoing upgrades to the 3G and LTE platforms are delivering better service reliability and laying the foundation for 5G deployment in 2025.

Island-Wide Internet Expansion: Infrastructure upgrades to TelEm’s ISP core will improve mobile internet coverage across the island's Dutch and French sides.

Power System Enhancements: TelEm has completed critical power and backup system upgrades at essential sites like the SMITCOMS building and Earth station.

Fiber-to-the-Home (FttH) Growth: The FttH initiative continues to expand across St. Maarten, connecting more homes and businesses to world-class fibre-optic internet and solidifying TelEm’s position as the island’s leading fibre provider.

Financial Restructuring with Transparency

The company acknowledges legacy financial obligations, including an arbitration judgment, but emphasizes that these challenges are part of an already active and transparent restructuring process.

“We’ve made difficult but necessary decisions and are moving forward with clarity and resolve,” management states.

TelEm Group management say they understand that trust is earned through consistent action and transparency, noting that while recovery will take time, the company is focused on regaining the confidence of customers, partners, and the broader St. Maarten community.

“The telecom industry moves fast. TelEm hasn’t always kept pace, but we are correcting that now. We’re focused on operational excellence and on delivering the services our customers expect and deserve,”

“We continue to extend our most profound appreciation to our customers for their loyalty and patience during this transitional period. The continued support of everyone is the foundation of a stronger future,” states the company.