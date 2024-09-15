TelEm Group taking decisive steps to ensure financial recovery and growth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The TelEm Group of Companies, in acknowledging a recent public discourse surrounding its financial state, strongly asserts that recently leaked information from within the company is misleading and is causing unnecessary harm. This erosion of trust is a serious concern, mainly as TelEm’s management works diligently to restore the company to profitability and stability.

Management is addressing these concerns directly, emphasizing that while TelEm faces financial challenges, much of the circulated information has been taken out of context and, in some instances, is blatantly incorrect. While this has caused some damage to the company’s relationships with lenders and vendors, management remains committed to a clear, long-term plan to rebuild TelEm’s financial health and reputation as a leading telecommunications provider in St. Maarten.

Building a Leaner, More Efficient Company

The current financial challenges stem from developments over several years, and management has been transparent with all stakeholders, including lenders, about the situation. However, significant progress has already been made in restructuring the company and setting it on a path to recovery.

“We have implemented strategies to develop a leaner, more efficient TelEm Group, one that St. Maarten can be proud of,” management said. “We are surprised that certain individuals would choose to undermine these efforts by sharing misleading information, jeopardizing recovery. The motives behind such actions are unclear, but our focus remains on delivering positive outcomes.”

Positive Developments and Investments in the Future

Contrary to some of the negative narratives, TelEm has already embarked on several key initiatives that are bringing about tangible progress:

SMPR-1 Undersea Fiber Cable Repair : TelEm has completed repairs on the SMPR-1 undersea fiber cable, which will soon be fully operational. This will enhance capacity for both business and residential customers and reduce costs associated with purchasing capacity from competitors.

Upgrading Mobile Platforms : A technical team is upgrading TelEm's 3G and LTE platforms, leading to a more reliable network. These improvements will also set the foundation for the rollout of 5G services in 2025.

Expanding Mobile Internet Services : New developments with TelEm’s Internet Service Provider (ISP) core will expand mobile internet coverage across the island, including the French side. This effort is critical to delivering better and broader service to all residents.

Power System Revamp : TelEm has significantly upgraded power and backup systems at critical sites, including the SMITCOMS building and Earth station.

New Billing System Launch : By the end of the year, TelEm will introduce a new, integrated billing system that will support the delivery of new digital services, including mobile phone payment options. This state-of-the-art system will improve customer service and streamline processes.

Fiber-to-the-Home (FttH) Expansion: TelEm’s FttH project continues to expand, positioning the company as the premier fiber-optic service provider in St. Maarten. The ongoing efforts to connect more homes and businesses to fiber are key to providing world-class internet service to all customers.

Addressing Financial Challenges and Building for the Future

Management acknowledges that TelEm has faced significant financial hurdles, including an arbitration judgment related to a breach of contract. However, these issues are not new and have been part of an ongoing restructuring effort.

“You cannot talk about bankruptcy (as some have) or other dire consequences without recognizing the efforts being made to stabilize the company,” management stated. “It was clear that foundational issues had to be addressed, and we have taken tough but necessary decisions to set the company on a path to recovery.”

Rebuilding Trust and Moving Forward

Management remains confident that, with time, continued support from stakeholders, and ongoing improvements, TelEm can survive this challenging period and thrive in the future.

“Telecommunications is highly dynamic and evolving industry. Our focus is on getting the basics right and rebuilding the trust of our customers and partners,” management said. “We ask for patience and understanding as we continue these efforts, and we assure all our stakeholders that TelEm is on the right path.”

Management would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to TelEm’s customers for their loyalty and support during this time.

“Your trust in our ability to provide quality service is the foundation upon which we are building a stronger future,” management asserts.