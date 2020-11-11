TelEm Group technicians upgrading damaged and corroded cables | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group technicians have announced plans to upgrade a telecommunication cabinet and corroded cables in the Dawn Beach/Tamarind Hill areas Thursday and Friday of this week and say some interruptions to TelEm Group service in the area may result.

The works are scheduled to begin Thursday, November 12th, 2020 and end on Friday November 13, 2020, between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm on both days.

TelEm Group Manager, Outside Plant, Mr. Cyril Priest, says technicians will be replacing badly corroded underground cables that are affecting internet and fixed line connections in these areas.

When completed, residents will experience better connections and can also expect quicker response time when problems occur.

Mr. Priest says residents can expect intermitted interruptions during the two days of the cutover to a new cabinet and cable upgrade and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Residents in the following roads in Dawn Beach will be affected:

Green Star Road; Trumpet Shell Road; Trumpet Shell Drive; King Helmet Road; Tusk Shell road; Calm Shell Road; Escargot Drive; Tamarind Hill Road.