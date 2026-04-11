Telem Powers St. Maarten Carnival 2026 with Connectivity, Giveaways, and Enhanced Festival Experience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) — As St. Maarten is celebrating a major cultural milestone, St. Maarten Carnival will take place from April 10 to May 5, 2026, marking 55 years of mas. Organized by St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), this year’s festivities promise to be bigger, more vibrant, while Telem will ensure your more connected than ever before.

Following an impressive lineup of pre-carnival events, all official Carnival activities will be hosted at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village in the heart of Philipsburg.

As a proud major partner of Carnival 2026, Telem is stepping up to ensure residents and visitors stay connected throughout the season of celebration.

Telem is rolling out a range of exclusive offers designed to keep everyone online, engaged, and sharing their Carnival experience:

Unlimited Data Plan for just $30, allowing customers and revelers to stream, post, and connect without limits during the cultural festivities.

Free Giveaways with the purchase of $2, $5, and $10 top-up cards, giving customers more value this Carnival season.

Free Wi-Fi at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, upgraded to handle increased demand, and seamless connectivity.

Additionally, Telem has been actively enhancing its visibility across Philipsburg with the installation of branded messaging on street poles throughout the capital, reinforcing its presence and commitment to keeping the community connected during the Carnival season.

Upon entry into the main location of the celebrations at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, Telem’s photo backdrop highlights the rich history and spirit of Carnival. Notwithstanding the bold red stage branding, which sets the tone for the local and international shows.

Proudly repping its “Proudly Local” theme, TelEm’s award-winning team will be on-site bringing the energy with exciting carnival raffles and promotions. The attendees are being invited to ask about our free tickets and carnival costume giveaways.

Telem remains committed to supporting local events that celebrate the rich culture and unity of St. Maarten. Carnival 2026 is not only a celebration of music, dance, and tradition, but also a reflection of the island’s resilience and spirit over the past 55 years.

Telem invites everyone to join in the 55 years mas celebration and experience a fully connected Carnival like never before.