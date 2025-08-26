Telem Response to Union Concerns | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN ((POND ISLAND) - The Telem Group acknowledges the concerns expressed by the Sint Maarten Communications Union (SMCU) regarding the future of telecommunications in our country.

As Sint Maarten’s only locally owned telecommunications provider, we recognize our responsibility not only to deliver reliable service, but also to protect jobs, build resilience, and ensure that our island keeps pace with global digital transformation.

Long-Term Transformation, Not Quick Fixes

Over the past 24 months, Telem has embarked on the most ambitious modernization in our history.

This transformation is not a reaction to foreign competition—rather it is our roadmap all along. In April 2025, even before Starlink’s concession was announced, we rolled out new ultra-fast fiber packages across the island.

Our top-consumer package now delivers 250 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload speeds, exceeding Starlink’s upload capacity and placing Sint Maarten on par with other markets. Importantly, we achieved this without raising costs to consumers—prices remain unchanged, starting at just $55 per month.

On the mobile side, we reached another major milestone in June 2025, when we successfully deployed a brand-new, state-of-the-art mobile core after months of planning, preparation, and hard work.

This future-ready platform is the foundation for our 5G rollout, with island-wide coverage expected in the first quarter of 2026. By then, Sint Maarten will have one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructures in the Caribbean.

Financial Responsibility and Sustainability

Unlike many regional operators, Telem has achieved this transformation without taking on new loans. Through efficiency improvements, cost reductions, and strategic partnerships, we are modernizing sustainably while protecting the interests of our employees and customers. This disciplined approach ensures long-term stability and resilience.

Jobs, Sovereignty, and Local Commitment

Telem is more than a telecom provider—we are part of the fabric of Sint Maarten. Our employees live here, work here, and are deeply invested in this island’s success.

When government entrusted us with the Government Wide Area Network (GWAN) fiber project, it reaffirmed our unique role as the partner of choice to safeguard national infrastructure.

While global players like Starlink may offer connectivity options, they do not provide local jobs, invest in local infrastructure, or contribute to the resilience of Sint Maarten. Telem does.

A Clear Path Forward

We acknowledge the challenges of the past, and we know there is more work ahead. But let us be clear: Telem is not standing still. We are moving confidently into the future with a long-term vision of resilience, innovation, and service excellence.

Our focus remains on:

-Completing the island-wide broadband internet rollout.

-Delivering 5G technology.

-Continuing to improve customer experience and reliability.

-Protecting and investing in local jobs.

-Delivering world-class services at affordable, stable prices for all residents.

Closing Statement

We welcome dialogue with all stakeholders but we must also move beyond fear of change. Telem is not just surviving; we are transforming. Our strategy is ambitious, sustainable, and rooted in serving the people of Sint Maarten.

Together, we are building a modern telecommunications future—by Sint Maarten, for Sint Maarten.