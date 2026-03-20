Telem Supports Team Sint Maarten at CARIFTA Games 2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Leading telecommunications company Telem has reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating $4,000.00 in support of Team Sint Maarten’s participation in the upcoming 2026 CARIFTA Games.

Recognizing a clear need within the community, Telem has stepped forward to assist the island’s young athletes as they prepare to compete on one of the Caribbean’s most prominent athletic stages. Telem emphasized that as an integral part of Sint Maarten, it is important to invest in the development and success of its youth.

“Supporting our young people is not just an obligation, it is a responsibility we have proudly embraced throughout the years,” Telem management stated. “We give where there is need, without focusing on specific demographics, because every young person deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

Telem recognized the importance of such opportunities, when it became island-wide knowledge that they needed the financial support. Exposure to international or regional competitions allows young athletes to refine their skills, build confidence, and gain valuable experience that can propel them to global recognition.

Telem has a long-standing history of supporting community initiatives, particularly in youth development and sports. Since its inception, the company has consistently contributed to causes that uplift and empower the people of Sint Maarten, and it remains committed to this tradition in the future.

“We encourage others to continue to donate and extend our sincere appreciation to those who have already put their giving hands forward,” Telem management added.

Telem continues to demonstrate its dedication to building a stronger, more empowered future for Sint Maarten by investing in the next generation of leaders and athletes.