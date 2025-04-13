Telem Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity During Upcoming Carnival | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Telem proudly introduces its refreshed brand identity, unveiled during one of the island’s biggest celebrations—St. Maarten Carnival. As the only telecom provider owned by the people of St. Maarten, it was important for Telem to mark this moment in a way that reflects the heart and soul of the community it serves.

The refreshed brand identity includes a cleaner, more modern logo and a brand-new “t!” icon—a vibrant symbol of Telem’s renewed energy, clarity, and forward momentum. This evolution honors the company’s legacy while embracing its future as an integrated digital service provider.

“At Telem, connection has always gone beyond signals and networks—it’s about people. This refresh represents our renewed promise to stay connected to what matters most: the community, the culture, and the island. With ongoing investments in cutting-edge digital solutions, we are committed to enhancing the telecommunications experience for all residents and visitors,” the Telem marketing team explains.

“From today, everyone will notice a cleaner, more modern Telem logo and a brand-new ‘t!’ icon—a vibrant symbol of Telem’s renewed energy, clarity, and forward momentum,” the team adds. “This is a meaningful moment for us. We’ve been part of St. Maarten’s story for decades, and this update is about carrying that legacy forward. Carnival felt like the perfect time to share it—with the people who’ve been with us every step of the way.”

With the message “Your Island. Your Network.” and the proud declaration “From St. Maarten, For St. Maarten,” the brand refresh celebrates Telem’s deep roots and bold ambitions. It marks the beginning of a new era—one defined by continued investment in St. Maarten’s digital future.

Join us in celebrating the vibrant culture and incredible people of St. Maarten this Carnival—follow @telemsxm to be part of the journey.