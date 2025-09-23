Telem Wins Triple Recognition at Ookla Speedtest Awards | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Telem is proud to announce that it has been awarded three prestigious Speedtest Awards™ by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

The awards — Fastest Internet, Best Internet, and Best Internet Gaming Experience — recognize Telem’s leadership in delivering speed and performance to the people of Sint Maarten.

“It is an honor to recognize Telem with the Speedtest Awards for Fastest Fixed Network, Best Fixed Network and Best Fixed Gaming Experience in Sint Maarten during Q1–Q2 2025,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis.

“These recognitions are a testament to their determination in putting their customers first and delivering an industry-leading fixed network and an enhanced experience.”

Independent Recognition of Excellence

Ookla’s Speedtest Awards are based on consumer-initiated tests using the globally recognized Speedtest® platform. Winning across all three categories demonstrates that Telem customers are enjoying higher speeds, better internet packages, and smoother online gaming experiences than any other provider on the island.

“This triple recognition is proof that Telem is not only improving — we are leading,” said Telem management. “What makes this achievement even more meaningful is that it was made possible by the dedication of our local team. It shows that when we work together with focus and determination, Sint Maarten can achieve world-class results.”

What Drove the Awards

*Fiber & ISP Core Upgrades: In April 2025, Telem rolled out ultra-fast fiber packages delivering up to 250 Mbps download and a remarkably high 100 Mbps upload, ideal for creators, businesses, and gamers — all without raising prices. Plans still start at just $55 per month.

*Performance Where It Matters: Network enhancements completed since late 2024 have delivered consistently low latency, enabling smoother video calls, sharper streaming, and best-in-class gaming responsiveness across Sint Maarten.

*Gaming Edge: These combined upgrades positioned Telem to win the award for Best Internet Gaming Experience, validated by Ookla’s independent testing.

Looking Ahead

Telem’s transformation continues. In June 2025, Telem deployed a new state-of-the-art mobile core, laying the foundation for 5G services in the near future.

At the same time, Telem is working tirelessly to expand high-speed broadband access to areas of the island not yet covered by fiber. These projects ensure that progress reaches every corner of Sint Maarten, powered by the same commitment and hard work that earned Telem these awards.

Additionally, Telem will soon launch Super WiFi as part of new customer connections, ensuring households receive enhanced in-home wireless performance to fully experience upgraded fiber speeds.

About Telem

Telem is Sint Maarten’s only locally owned telecommunications company, delivering modern, high-performance, and affordable services across broadband, mobile, and digital solutions.

Over the past 18 months, Telem has focused on sustainable transformation — upgrading networks, investing in people, and enhancing customer experiences — while staying true to its mission of serving the people of Sint Maarten first.

About Ookla®

Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, brings together the trusted expertise of Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau®, and RootMetrics® to deliver unmatched network and connectivity insights.

By combining multi-source data with industry-leading expertise, we transform network performance metrics into strategic, actionable insights.

Our solutions empower service providers, enterprises, and governments with the critical data and insights needed to optimize networks, enhance digital experiences, and help close the digital divide.

At the same time, we amplify the real-world experiences of individuals and businesses that rely on connectivity to work, learn, and communicate. From measuring and analyzing connectivity to driving industry innovation, Ookla helps the world stay connected.

Ookla is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech.

Ookla is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices around the globe.