TEMPORARY ARRIVAL FACILITY AT AIRPORT SIGNALS THE LAST PHASE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Passengers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport will soon be processed through a new location. The Temporary Arrival Facility (TAF), which is set to open on Wednesday 11 October, was constructed to safeguard the comfort and safety of arriving passengers, employees and other stakeholders, as the reconstruction of the terminal enters its last phase, the upgrade of the Arrival Hall.

The Temporary Arrival Facility, which took roughly 3 months to construct, has been outfitted to include Immigration, Baggage Claim and Custom services and is designed to withstand major storms. Given the significant changes, several meetings were held with the various stakeholders to evaluate processes to ensure efficiency and minimize passenger inconvenience.

Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE N.V., Brian Mingo, “We recognize the inconveniences the reconstruction project has caused, and I thank all for their patience and understanding. Rest assured that we are committed to completing the reconstruction and very soon we will witness the outcome of hard work, with the opening of the Departure Hall in November.”