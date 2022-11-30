Ten students assisting EPIC Foundation as Youth Ambassadors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Ten EPIC Youth Ambassadors are assisting Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) with their ‘Why do we litter - Sint Maarten?’ project. The students, 14 to 18 years old, will assist EPIC with executing neighborhood cleanups, collecting data through surveys, and join several environmental educational activities.



“Through this three-month EPIC Youth Ambassador program we hope to inspire young people to appreciate their local environment and continue advocating for its protection. ” explain EPIC project coordinators Laura Bijnsdorp and Riddhi Samtani.



Over the past weeks, the EPIC Youth Ambassadors have attended introduction sessions to learn about EPIC Foundation, the goals of the "Why do we litter - Sint Maarten?" project, data collection strategies, how to use the Clean Swell app, enjoyed an educational kayak excursion and more. The students were also officially certified in Emergency First Response CPR, AED & First Aid.

The ten students are: Kavina Mansukhani, Goldie Pohuja, Xenia Ahlip, Olivia Daboul-Catani, Madison Solomon, Alexandria Wigley, Rihanna Wallace, Dhiren Punjabi, Céline Frederiks, Aisha Khatnani representing Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, Charlotte Brookson Academy, St. Dominic High School & Milton Peters College.

'Why do we litter - Sint Maarten?' and the EPIC Youth Ambassador program is made possible by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). Updates about this project and additional cleanup dates can be found on EPIC’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/epicislands. For more information or inquiries into collaborations, please contact the Project Coordinators at projects@epicislands.org.

