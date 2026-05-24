The 11th Annual Saint Martin Interscholastic Idols Competition a Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation successfully hosted its 11th Annual St. Martin Interscholastic Idols Singing Competition over the past weekend and would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to every single person who came out to support the talented youth of Saint Martin.

This year’s event featured three exciting competitions in one unforgettable evening, showcasing the incredible musical abilities, creativity, and stage presence of the island’s young performers.

The first segment of the evening featured the Secondary Schools Solo Competition, which saw three schools competing for the coveted title. The second runner-up position went to Derek Jesus Varela Medrano of the Milton Peters College, who delivered a beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.”

The first runner-up title went to Mariangel Barraez Vasquez of the St. Maarten Academy, who performed Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing’, noteworthy to mention is that Mari-Angel was also the winner of the 2025 Primary Cycle 2 competition.

The winner of the 2026 Secondary Solo Competition was Kimore Smith of the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts who did the beautiful rendition of It Kills me by Melanie Fiona.

The second competition for the evening featured the Primary Schools Choir Competition, which included performances from the Marie Genevieve de Weever School, the Leonard Conner School, the Seventh-day Adventist School, and the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School.

The second runner-up position went to the Leonard Conner School with their rendition of “Let It Be.” The first runner-up title went to the Seventh-day Adventist School for their “We Come to Praise Medley.” The winners of the Primary School Choir Competition, participating for the very first time, were the Marie Genevieve de Weever School with their inspiring “Praise Medley.”

The final segment of the evening showcased the Secondary Schools Choir Competition, where three schools competed for top honors. The second runner-up title went to the Methodist Agogic Center CSE School, which performed a medley of “Man in the Mirror” and “Jireh.”

The first runner-up title went to Learning Unlimited Preparatory School with their performance of “A Million Dreams.” The winners of the Secondary School Choir Competition, also participating for the very first time, was the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts with their moving rendition of “You Say.”

The evening concluded with a vibrant and energetic surprise guest performance by none other than the 2011, second annual St. Martin Interscholastic Idols winner, Mr. Raheem Atkinson, better known today as “Tension,” of the talented Skillful Band and Daddy Keys.

The audience was pleasantly surprised and fully engaged as Raheem “TENSION” sang and performed with Daddy Keys, their 2026 winning Road March hit, “Screw in the thing” which had students, teachers, parents, and supporters dancing and singing along throughout the venue.

The Foundation expressed special appreciation to Tension, Daddy Keys, and the Skillful Band for returning to inspire the youth and for demonstrating how participating in initiatives such as the SXM Interscholastic Idols Competition can help nurture and launch artistic careers.

Their performance brought an exciting and unforgettable energy to the evening and served as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community and uplifting the next generation of talent.

President of the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation, Angelique J.G. Romou, thanked the Secondary solo winner 2025 of CBA, Ms. Aalison Victorine for her guest performance as well and she expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the event and praised the youth for their remarkable performances.

“This year’s competition truly continued to showcase the incredible talent that exists within our young people of Saint Martin. Patrons were able to experience three amazing competitions in one evening and witness St. Martin’s talent at its very best. We are extremely proud of all participants who took the stage with courage, passion, and excellence,” Romou stated.

The Foundation would also like to extend sincere appreciation to its distinguished panel of judges: Ms. Bonny L. Linaris, Mr. Leroy Brooks aka King Beau Beau, Ms. Inger Van der Zanden, Mr. Chardonnay Martes and Ms. Mirougia Richardson. They thanked the entire esteemed judging panel for their professionalism, expertise, and invaluable contribution to the success of the competition.

Special thanks was also extended to the Foundation’s financial sponsors, for understanding the importance of contributing to our talented youth of Saint Martin. The Port of St. Maarten, especially Mr. Alexander Gumbs, the Be The Change Foundation, Ms. Melanie Choisie, and Mr. Imran Mcsood, for their generous financial contributions toward the successful execution of the event.

The Foundation also expresses gratitude to its in-kind donors and media partners, including:

The People’s Tribune, Mr. Michael Granger.

Philipsburg Broadcasting, Laser 101, Mr. Francis Carty and Gee Money.

SOS Radio 95.9 FM Mr. Billy Dee.

Youth Radio 92.5 FM Mr. Patou.

PJD2 and 102.7 FM, Mr. Don and Ms. Alicia Hughes, Joanne and Wendell Moore of People’s Voice.

101.5 FM, Radio St. Martin Mr. Cuchie and Team.

The Foundation also thanked its raffle sponsors, including Georgina’s Nails, Ms. Liddy Meyers, Inglot, Ms. Miranda Matthew, Pineapple Pete, Mr. Pierre, Divi Little Bay Resort, Ms. Anne Marie Brooks and 978 Sanctorium, Mr. Fritz Isaac.

Additional appreciation is extended to Van Dorp for always assisting with the ticket sales, Ms. Luli, as well as Obersi electronics, Xerox Mr. Alvin Obersi, Mr. Robert Gibbs, and especially Raoel for their continued support throughout the years.

Special appreciation is extended to Aleeze Convention Center for their beautiful venue and to all members of the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors team, the Young Ambassadors, parents and volunteers. A Special thank you also to the principals, teachers, Choir directors, chaperones, parents and all who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the evening such a memorable success.

The St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation is also encouraging the public to save the date for the 12th Annual St. Martin Interscholastic Idols Competition, tentatively scheduled for February 20th–21st, 2027.

The Foundation once again thanks the people of Saint Martin for continuing to support and encourage the talented youth of our island, encouraging them to continue shining bright like the stars that they are.

The Charlotte Brookson Academy of the performing Arts choir winner of the Secondary Choir Competition with the SXM Young Ambassadors, their choir director Ms. Natisha Hanson and School director Ms. Silveria Jacobs.

The Primary School choir winners the Marie Genevieve de Weever primary school with Choir director Mr. Omar Hunter