The 24th Annual Thanksgiving Service to be held on December 3rd | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Honorable Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel in collaboration with the St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church will host the 24th annual service with the theme “Come together and magnify the Lord with Thanksgiving” on the grounds of the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg on Sunday December 3rd, 2023.

In acknowledgement of St. Maarten’s religious heritage, the St. Maarten Constitution states eloquently “We the people of St. Maarten CONFIRMING that we recognize the guiding principles of Almighty God as the core of our values.” In understanding and respecting the multiple religious practices on the island and ensuring that all are present to participate in this moment of Thanksgiving for carrying us through another safe Hurricane season, the Government of St. Maarten invites the entire Sint Maarten community to come together to offer prayers of gratitude on the first Sunday in December.

The first public Thanksgiving Service was held on December 5th, 1999, following the decision of the then Executive Council on December 1st, 1999.

The public is encouraged to attend the Thanksgiving Service that begins at 4:30 pm with Praise & Worship followed by the Opening Prayer at 5:00 pm sharp. This year’s Thanksgiving Service will feature remarks by the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Honorable Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel, songs, prayers and much more.