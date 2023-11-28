The 3rd annual WYCCF Pageant dazzled with brilliance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - On a radiant Friday, November 10th, the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) transformed the St. Martin’s Home dining room into a stage of pure magnificence.

From the SMH Nursing Home to Elderly Care, Rehabilitation, Psychogeriatric Daycare, and the Sister Basilia Center, our clients graced the event, competing in an array of categories.

This year, the coveted titles of WYCCF St. Maarten's Day Pageant's overall King and Queen were claimed by the remarkable Mr. Roger Jeffers and the illustrious Ms. Agnes Joseph.

Surpassing her consecutive triumphs in past editions, Mrs. Meredith Dorothea graciously abstained from the competition. Yet, she graced us with a mesmerizing melody that lingered in the air!

This event is the crescendo of our clients' year—a stage to unfurl their impeccable attire, talents, and vibrant personas. They enchanted the audience of peers, staff, and families with amazing dances, beautiful poems, and harmonious melodies.

At the stroke of 10 AM, bedecked in their finest attire, the clients stood poised for the competition. Our trio of judges—Lensy Jones, Minerva Maccow, and Emilia Hughes—scrutinized every nuance, scoring based on effort, presentation, sound, performance, and that indefinable charm.

Mr. Karel Harregan found himself draped in glory, claiming victory in multiple categories: best-dressed male, best costume, runner-up King, and most popular male. The adoration of the crowd bestowed upon Ms. Elvira de Lannoy crowned her as the most popular female. Ms. Agnes Joseph, a double victor for best-dressed female and Pageant Queen, added sparkle to the night. Kimara Washington shone as the best Talent & runner-up Queen, while Mr. Jeffers claimed the coveted crown of Pageant King.

The competition reached soaring heights, intensifying the challenge for our discerning judges in choosing the ultimate victors.

We’re grateful for every contestant, the guiding nurses and group leaders, the diligent sundial students, the enchanting MC, Ms. Hughes, and the resonating support from K1 Britannia.

The clients, families, and staff had a fantastic time, and we eagerly await the grand encore, continuing this tradition as an annual WYCCF celebration next year!