THE AC COMPANY DONATES TIME AND SERVICES TO THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR SCHOOL | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) – Minister Ardwell Irion and Martin Luther King Jr. school would like to thank Gyenuar Lopez from The AC Company, for servicing the air-conditioners at the school free of charge.

Upon hearing about the issues, the school was facing, Mr. Lopez took it as a call to action, spending the day donating his time and services.

Mr. Lopez thought it important to have the air-conditioners serviced to avoid further allergy complications due to dust build up over the last couple of years.

Mr. Lopez owns The AC Company which operates from 106 A.T. Illidge Rd. You can contact them via telephone at +1 721-584-4444.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29280:the-ac-company-donates-time-and-services-to-the-martin-luther-king-jr-school&Itemid=450