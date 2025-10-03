The Adventures of Anansi: Eight Beloved Stories Retold and Symbolically Donated to the Sint Maarten Library | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library recently received a symbolic handover of The Adventures of Anansi, a collection of beloved folktales for the people of Sint Maarten who cherish their traditional hero, Anansi the Spider. These stories capture how it all began for this cultural icon.

All Anansi stories originated in Africa, the birthplace of many of our forebears, and were passed down through generations as part of the African Diaspora. During the transatlantic slave trade, the tales traveled with enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas and the Caribbean, where they continued to be told and preserved.

Curaçaoan writer Nilda Pinto and illustrator Toon van Ham bring these folktales to life, capturing the moral compass at the heart of The Adventures of Anansi. The stories, though rooted in tradition, continue to offer timeless lessons that help us reflect on ourselves and the choices we make in modern times.

This publication was made possible through the dedication of the Project Group “Kompa Nanzi”: Elodie Heloise, Philie van Veen, Richenel Ansano, Crisèn Schorea, and Marjan de Visser-Lemstra; together with many others whose contributions were invaluable. The project received support from the Nederlands Letterenfonds, ensuring that pupils throughout the Dutch Kingdom can continue to experience and carry forward the rich legacy of Anansi stories.

During the handover of the book to librarian M. Powell, who attended the workshop The Adventures of Anansi during September Literacy Month and the 2025 Reading Festival (co-organized by the Sint Maarten Library), Marjan de Visser-Lemstra shared:

“The Sint Maarten Library is the perfect place to share stories. That is why they received one of the very first copies of The Adventures of Anansi. This is how Anansi keeps the stories alive and reminds us of the choices we have.”

The Sint Maarten Library expressed heartfelt appreciation for receiving The Adventures of Anansi, noting that the book will soon be available to the public as part of the continuation of retelling and sharing of Anansi’s beloved stories. The Sint Maarten Library remains a cornerstone of literacy and lifelong learning within the community.