The annual Sint Maarten Yacht Club raffle and silent auction for the youth sailing program is April 15th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - On Saturday April 15th the Sint Maarten Yacht Club will host their annual raffle and silent auction to raise funds for the Youth Sailing Program. The event starts at 5 PM at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

All money raised will go to the Youth Sailing Program of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, the sailing school organizes after school sailing classes for children and adults, sailing classes for primary schools and several sailing activities.

“Learning and enjoying sailing is important for kids. It boosts self-confidence and it improves collaboration skills but beyond that is has many physical benefits as well. We find it very important to support children whose parents don’t have the means to enroll them in sports such as sailing. The fundraising on April 15th will allow us to making sailing available for as many kids as possible as well as organizing extra sailing activities for the kids”. Said Saskia Revelman, Sailing School Manager at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

The evening will consist of a raffle and a silent auction. For both fundraisers several companies on Sint Maarten will donate prizes. They will donate products, services, and/or vouchers. If you want to know more about the prizes, keep an eye on the Sint Maarten Yacht Club social media, where the SMYC posts all the prizes that can be won. Also, on the SMYC website you can find a listing of all silent auction items.

With the amount of prizes, the odds are good you will win something awesome, so buy your tickets! Raffle tickets can be purchased at the SMYC office, Monday – Saturday form 9 AM – 5 PM. The price is $5.00 per ticket or $20.00 for 5 tickets. It is not necessary to be present to win, you will get a call when you won. Nevertheless, the evening will be fun for young, old, sailors, non-sailors!

“Last year was a great success. There were more than 175 companies that participated donating prizes and nearly $14.000 was raised for the youth sailing program. There was a great atmosphere during the event! I am looking forward to this year’s edition and hope for a great turnout!” Said Sam Peeks Sailing Instructor of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

For more information go to the SMYC website and follow the SMYC socials. Would you like to get more information on how you can support the Sint Maarten youth in developing their sailing skills, contact saskia@smyc.com.